Guwahati Municipal Corporation Conducts Late-Night Eviction Drive at Ganeshguri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a late-night eviction drive at Ganeshguri on Friday to remove unauthorised encroachments from public spaces and ensure the free movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

According to the civic body, the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to keep public spaces free from illegal encroachment, improve road safety and enhance traffic movement in one of the city’s busiest commercial areas. During the drive, GMC teams removed unauthorised structures and encroachments obstructing footpaths and roads. Officials said such enforcement measures would continue across the city to reclaim public spaces and improve urban mobility.

The GMC appealed to residents, vendors and business establishments to cooperate with the civic body and refrain from creating illegal encroachments on public land. It said sustained action against encroachments aims to make Guwahati cleaner, safer and more organised for both pedestrians and motorists.

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