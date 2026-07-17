Guwahati Eviction Drives Futile Without Monitoring, Vending Zones

It appears that the GMC is clueless in solving the menace. It carries out drives to evict vendors in Guwahati without any tangible solution at hand. What a false fallacy! Without providing vendors with space for vending and strict monitoring, will such eviction drives serve any purpose?

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation's (GMC) regular eviction drives against encroachment continue across the city, but a persistent question remains-are the operations achieving any lasting impact?

Vendors often return to the same locations within days, and in some places, even hours, after eviction teams clear roadsides and footpaths. Areas such as Beltola, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri and several stretches of GS Road continue to witness roadside vending, leaving pedestrians with little space to walk and forcing many onto busy roads.

Street vendors, however, allege that the issue goes beyond eviction. A meat vendor operating near Ajanta Path in Beltola claimed that unidentified persons collect money from vendors every day.

"GMC's enforcement team comes and evicts us, but every day some people collect Rs 50 from us and give us what they call a parking slip. We pay because we have no other option. Despite that, we are chased away during eviction drives," the vendor alleged.

A fruit seller from Hatigaon echoed similar concerns. "Officials seize our vegetables, fruits and weighing machines during eviction drives. Occasionally we are also fined. If roadside vending is illegal, then why don't the authorities provide us with a proper vending space? We also have families to feed," the vendor said.

Another vegetable vendor in Beltola said, "We shift from one corner to another after every eviction. There is no permanent solution. We are not against rules, but we need a designated place where we can earn an honest livelihood."

Residents, meanwhile, say the recurring encroachments defeat the purpose of repeated enforcement exercises. Footpaths in several commercial areas, including parts of the city's VIP Road and Beltola market, remain partially occupied, compelling pedestrians to walk on carriageways amid heavy traffic.

Civic workers argue that while enforcement is necessary to keep public spaces free from encroachment, the absence of sustained monitoring and rehabilitation measures has allowed vendors to return repeatedly. They also questioned whether frequent eviction drives alone can resolve the long-standing issue without strict surveillance and implementation of designated vending zones.

With Guwahati promoting itself as a Smart City, citizens say reclaiming and preserving pedestrian spaces will require more than periodic eviction drives. Unless enforcement is consistent, alleged illegal collections are investigated, and alternative vending arrangements are effectively implemented, the cycle of eviction and reoccupation is likely to continue.

It appears that the GMC is clueless in solving the menace. It carries out drives to evict vendors in Guwahati without any tangible solution at hand. What a false fallacy! Without providing vendors with space for vending and strict monitoring, will such eviction drives serve any purpose?

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