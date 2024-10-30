Guwahati Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Firecracker Shops and Vendors

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a late-night operation on Monday, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched an operation on illegal firecracker shops and unauthorized city vendors. A team of GMC officials conducted surprise raids, catching several firecracker shops operating illegally.

During the operation, two shops were sealed and fines were imposed for violating regulations by selling firecrackers without proper authorization. Additionally, street vendors selling crackers were evicted from their locations.

