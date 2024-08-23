Guwahati Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Illegal Trade Practices

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its surveillance in marketplaces to curb illegal trade practices, with the Special Task Force (STF) team lending its support to the effort.

In a bid to regulate trade activities, GMC has urged shop owners without trade licenses to obtain them and those with licenses to renew them promptly, warning of penalties for non-compliance. During a recent inspection, GMC officials fined two stores in Ganeshguri, a total of Rs. 1.75 lakh (Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 25,000, respectively) for violating trade license norms. The GMC has reiterated its stance, cautioning traders to operate within the strict rules and regulations or face heavy penalties. The corporation’s efforts aim to ensure a fair and regulated market environment, promoting legal trade practices in the city.

