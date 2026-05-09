Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) notice to old-age pension beneficiaries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued an important notice to all beneficiaries of the Swahid Kushal Konwar Bridha Pension Scheme under its jurisdiction, directing them to submit self-attested copies of their Aadhaar card and nationalised bank passbook within seven days from the date of issuance of the notice. According to the notification, beneficiaries must submit the documents at the NRY Branch located on the first floor of the GMC office at Betkuchi, Guwahati-781035. The civic body stated that the process is necessary to facilitate timely uploading of beneficiary details on the NSAP portal and to prevent any discontinuation of pension benefits. The notice further stated that, in the event of the demise of a beneficiary, the concerned family member must submit a copy of the death certificate issued by the competent authority along with the bank account details of the deceased at the same NRY Branch.

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