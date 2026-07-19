Guwahati Municipal Corporation Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine for Defacing Public Property

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a fine of Rs 5,000 for anyone found putting up posters or defacing government walls, electric poles, railings and other public property as part of its ongoing efforts to keep the city clean and visually appealing. The civic body said the move aims to discourage the misuse of public spaces and preserve the city’s aesthetics. It appealed to residents to refrain from damaging or defacing government-owned infrastructure, stressing that public property belongs to all citizens and should be protected collectively.

As part of a public awareness campaign, the GMC emphasised that maintaining clean and orderly public spaces is a shared responsibility. While the government is responsible for the upkeep of public infrastructure, citizens also have an important role in ensuring that these spaces remain free from damage and visual pollution.

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