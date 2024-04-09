Guwahati Municipal Corporation initiates action towards desiltation of drainage channels

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Ahead of the monsoons hitting the capital city of Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, and Public Works Department (PWD) have restarted their desiltation operations in the city. This step aims to clear the drainage channels of mud and silt and ensure the smooth flow of the rainwater.

Waterlogging continues to be a massive drawback for the city of Guwahati. Several steps were taken towards the prevention of any reoccurrences. Manual cleaning of small drains and desiltation of major drains and water channels have also been carried out. Several super suckers were procured by the authorities to ensure that the drains are cleaned properly. Although the clearing of waterways was carried out last year as well, no considerable improvement was noticed.

This year the authorities have pressed 10 such super suckers into service to clear major drains and natural waterways across the city. Several smaller drains have also been reconstructed. As such, a large section of Guwahatians remain hopeful that the situation will be better this year. But the reality regarding how effective these machines as well as the so-called cleaning of the drains will be known only after the monsoons hit the region.

