Assam: MLA Rupak Sarma lays foundation stones of 38 roads and drainage development projects in Nagaon

NAGAON: Within two days, MLA Rupak Sarma laid the foundation stone of over 38 new construction works of roads and drainage as well as other development projects under various governmental sponsored flagship schemes in Nagaon-Batadroba delimited legislative assembly constituency.

MLA Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone of construction works of roads at various spots in the newly delimited Nagaon-Batadroba assembly constituency under ‘Mukhyamantri Pakipath Nirman Yojana’ 2023-24. Following the series of the events, MLA Sarma today also laid foundation stones of over 28 construction works of new roads and drainage as well as other development projects under the same scheme at various places in the constituency.

While addressing the occasion, Sarma asserted that under the leadership of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, a wave of development was being flown across the district and thanked Dr Sarma for sanctioning as well as approval of the funds for those flagship schemes of constructions here.

The series of events were witnessed by Ambika Mazumder, chairman of Nagaon Municipality Board, Simanta Bora, vice chairman of Nagaon Municipality Board, Drubajyoti Sarma, chairman, District Development Authority, Nagaon, the senior officials from Public Works Department, Nagaon and other ward commissioners of municipality board.

