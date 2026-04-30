Guwahati Municipal Corporation Issues Clarification on Riverbed Desilting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) issued a clarification on Tuesday regarding desilting operations, responding to concerns raised in a social media post by Santanoo Bhattacharyya.

In a statement, the civic body explained that riverbed dredging is a technically complex process that involves removing silt while maintaining the natural water flow and ensuring the stability of machinery used in the operation. It noted that the process also requires controlled handling and deposition of silt from beneath the riverbed.

The corporation stated that the DOHUA technical team had undertaken construction of a guard wall using reinforced cement concrete structures, describing the activity as highly sensitive and requiring careful handling to avoid undue pressure from heavy equipment.

Officials said that desilting in the area was being carried out cautiously to prevent disturbance to the water’s natural flow and wave pattern. They added that, owing to urgency, authorities had opted for a spread-out method instead of conventional dredging.

Under this approach, the silt was diluted and allowed to move with the water current towards a designated ramp, where it would later be collected through dredging at a more suitable location.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Accelerates Desilting Work to Improve City Drainage