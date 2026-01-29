Guwahati Municipal Corporation Launches New Sanitation Machinery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday launched a new fleet of modern sanitation machinery to strengthen urban cleanliness and waste management in the city.

The fleet, comprising four sweeping machines, 50 auto tippers, seven suction machines and 14 dump tanks, was flagged off near the APSC Building by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in the presence of Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy and senior GMC officials. The newly inducted equipment was aimed at improving mechanized street cleaning, solid waste collection and drainage maintenance across Guwahati.

Officials said the addition would enhance operational efficiency and support the corporation’s efforts to maintain a cleaner and healthier city in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Also read: GMC Commissioner Engages with Guwahati Sanitation Workers