Guwahati Municipal Corporation offers a 10% discount on property taxes

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania announced a 10 percent rebate in property taxes payable to GMC if the payment is made between April 1 and May 31. He mentioned that this step has been taken to encourage prompt tax payment among the citizens of the city. He also added that the GMC is taking action against those who have defaulted on taxes for a prolonged period.

