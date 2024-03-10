Guwahati Municipal Corporation to set up a solid waste management system worth Rs 130.5 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A project by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) regarding solid waste management got recognition at the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate, and Sustain 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0) Challenge, securing a grant of Rs 130.5 crore from the Centre. Officials from GMC mentioned that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted within the next 6–12 months. The implementation of the project is expected to begin in 2025 and end by 2027. They also mentioned that solid waste management plants will be set up at five locations across the capital city.

