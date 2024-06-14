Guwahati: 62 New Waste Management Vehicles Worth Rs 13 Crore Inaugurated By GMC Mayor
GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has rolled out a total of 62 new waste management vehicles worth Rs 13 crore at the Janxala Branch located in Basistha area of Guwahati on Friday.
GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania attended the inauguration ceremony alongside several officials from the Municipal Corporation.
60 electronic vans designed to carry both dry and wet waste were launched during the event where two super cleaner vehicles were also inaugurated. The super cleaner is priced at approximately Rs 3 crore.
Mrigen Sarania told the media that these super cleaner vehicles will be beneficial in garbage removal and street cleaning.
He added that the objective of these efforts is to improve sanitation and cleanliness in the city.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, Voice of Environment, a scientific and environmental research organisation was working to meet the targets of the Mission Clean Green Assam initiative.
In that regard, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had carried out a cleanliness drive and awareness programme at Nabagraha Temple, an ancient temple located on Chitrachal Pahar (Navagraha Pahar) in Guwahati.
As part of a clean and beautiful Guwahati city mission, the VoE is continuing its previous initiatives to create eco-friendly, clean, and plastic-free iconic and heritage sites of the city, such as Kamkhya Temple, Basistha Temple, Umananda Temple, and Paltan Bazar.
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken a positive initiative to maintain and create mass awareness regarding the cleanliness aspects of the temple premise and the surrounding areas.
Higher officials from GMC led the drive, including the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners from concerned divisions, the GMC Councillor of Ward No. 34, the Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineers, JTO/JE, and other GMC personnel.
All the members assembled at the temple premises in the morning to begin the drive. GMC officials delivered an opening remark, emphasising the importance and significance of the initiatives.
ALSO READ: Guwahati: Police Intercept Truck Smuggling 10 Cattle to Meghalaya, One Arrested
ALSO WATCH: