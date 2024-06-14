Guwahati: 62 New Waste Management Vehicles Worth Rs 13 Crore Inaugurated By GMC Mayor

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has rolled out a total of 62 new waste management vehicles worth Rs 13 crore at the Janxala Branch located in Basistha area of Guwahati on Friday.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania attended the inauguration ceremony alongside several officials from the Municipal Corporation.

60 electronic vans designed to carry both dry and wet waste were launched during the event where two super cleaner vehicles were also inaugurated. The super cleaner is priced at approximately Rs 3 crore.

Mrigen Sarania told the media that these super cleaner vehicles will be beneficial in garbage removal and street cleaning.