Guwahati Municipal Corporation Reaffirms Commitment to Cleanliness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the birthday of the Chief Minister of Assam, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organized a series of public welfare initiatives across the city, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness, public health and citizen welfare.

As part of the programme, special cleanliness drives were carried out at Sahitya Sabha Bhavan, Rupnagar, and Jestho Nagorik Sanstha, Srimantapur, Rupnagar. The drives were conducted with the participation of Mayor Mrigen Sarania. Bonita Chetia, Executive Officer (Division IV), the Executive Engineer, senior members of the Xahitya Xabha, along with GMC staff and Safai Mitras, were present during the initiative. The exercise ensured thorough cleaning of the premises and surrounding areas

In addition, a special health camp was organized for Safai Karmis and GMC employees at the Community Hall, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Fatasil. The camp was inaugurated by Mayor Mrigen Sarania in the presence of Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, MIC member Mukul Kalita, Ward No. 21 Councillor Sandip Deb, representatives of the National Health Mission (NHM), and senior GMC officials.

During the camp, beneficiaries received free medical check-ups along with essential medicines, underscoring GMC’s focus on the health and well-being of its frontline sanitation workers and employees.

GMC officials informed that similar health camps will be organized in different parts of the city over the next three to four days to ensure wider outreach and access to healthcare services.

