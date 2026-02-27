Guwahati Municipal Corporation Renames City Road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially renamed Rajiv Gandhi Path as Maniram Dewan Path after completing all necessary formalities and receiving no objections from the public within the stipulated period. According to an official notification, a public notice proposing the renaming of the road — stretching from Jyotikuchi to ISBT Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Ward No. 22 — was published on September 2, 2025.

As no complaints or objections were submitted during the specified timeframe, the civic body granted its final approval to the proposal. The order was issued by the Commissioner of the GMC, formally replacing the earlier name Rajiv Gandhi Path with Maniram Dewan Path in honour of noted Assamese freedom fighter and tea pioneer Maniram Dewan.

