Guwahati Municipal Corporation Reviews Flood Control and Health Preparedness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the monsoon season approaching, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) convened a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a range of pressing urban issues, including flood management, public health and civic preparedness.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Mrigen Sarania and attended by nearly all ward councillors of the corporation. The deliberations reflected the civic body’s efforts to address the city’s seasonal challenges through a coordinated and proactive approach.

One of the key issues discussed during the meeting was the implementation of scientific flood control measures for Guwahati. Councillors and officials deliberated on systematic strategies to tackle waterlogging and flooding, recurring problems that have historically disrupted normal life in several parts of the city during periods of heavy rainfall.

Public health concerns also featured prominently in the discussions. Participants reviewed issues related to pollution-induced diseases as well as communicable illnesses such as tuberculosis. Councillors stressed the importance of timely preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective healthcare interventions to safeguard public health during the monsoon months.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, GMC Mayor-in-Council member Ratna Singh described the discussions as productive. She said the meeting had been positive and beneficial, adding that the issues raised would be followed up with concrete action plans in the coming days.

The GMC is expected to intensify its preparedness measures in the run-up to the monsoon season, with a focus on flood mitigation, sanitation and public health initiatives to ensure the well-being of city residents.

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