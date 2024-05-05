Guwahati Municipal Corporation team visits dumping ground in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To check the progress of civil works, a team from Guwahati Municipal Corporation visited the processing facilities and dumping sites, also known as tip dumps, garbage dumps, waste dumps, or dumping grounds. These are places where waste is dumped. The survey aims to encourage large-scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making cities and towns better places to live.

