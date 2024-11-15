Guwahati Municipal Corporation to Construct New Bus Stop Sheds Across City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a bold initiative to modernize Guwahati’s transportation infrastructure, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is constructing 45 new, tech-enhanced bus stops across the city. These upgraded bus stops, featuring amenities such as WiFi, CCTV cameras, charging points, dustbins, and fans, are expected to replace some outdated structures. GMC’s aim is to improve commuter comfort and support a more efficient public transport system. Many residents question if these changes will tackle Guwahati’s chronic traffic congestion or simply serve as a decorative upgrade.

According to a GMC official, this plan includes the removal of 12 old bus stop sheds, two of which have already been dismantled. The remaining structures will be removed once major infrastructure projects, such as the flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, are completed. A comprehensive survey was conducted two years ago in collaboration with the Regional Transport Authority and Guwahati Traffic Police to identify ideal locations for these new stops, chosen specifically for their potential to ease traffic flow and facilitate smoother public transport operations.

However, despite these forward-looking amenities, a section of Guwahati’s residents remains unconvinced. Many believe that the focus on aesthetics and comfort may overlook a crucial problem: traffic congestion around bus stops. A local resident expressed his concerns, saying, “The flow of buses increases during peak hours, leading to severe congestion. While the amenities are nice, the main purpose of bus stops should be safe shelter and comfortable seating for passengers. Advertisements are fine, but the priority should be smooth traffic flow and commuter ease.”

Another daily commuter shared similar frustrations, stating, “I’ve seen buses lingering at these stops for five minutes or more, causing a pile-up of vehicles behind them. This becomes a huge inconvenience, especially during rush hours when everyone is trying to reach their destination on time.”

For many residents, the issue seems less about the design and more about managing bus timings and traffic around these areas. The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has acknowledged the issue, noting that prolonged bus halts at stops have been a recurring problem. “We are aware of the complaints regarding excessive waiting times at these bus stops,” said an ASTC official. “If the issue continues, we will address it by speaking to the drivers and deploying a team to maintain a smooth flow.”

A senior GMC official also admitted that handling traffic congestion near bus stops has been challenging. “The buses stopping for too long often result in a ripple effect, causing backups and even obstructing nearby intersections,” the official noted. “Although we’re working to alleviate this, managing it effectively has been tough, especially when drivers do not comply with time limits.”

As Guwahati awaits the completion of this modernization project, the debate persists over whether the new bus stops will genuinely resolve the city’s traffic woes or end up as another urban embellishment.

