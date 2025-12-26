Guwahati Municipal Corporation to Initiate Strict Action against Violators

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ward Councillor of Ward No. 17, Snigdha Baruah Mazumdar, carried out an on-ground civic inspection across different areas of the ward along with senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). The inspection aimed to assess cleanliness, regulatory compliance and overall civic discipline in the locality.

During the inspection, the team found several shops and locations dumping garbage in public places, particularly in front of Hari Sabha in Panbazar and in various parts of the Fancy Bazar area. The presence of unmanaged waste in busy commercial zones raised concerns over public hygiene and inconvenience to pedestrians and commuters.

The inspection team also identified several institutions and commercial establishments operating godowns illegally without obtaining valid licences from the concerned authorities. These unauthorized operations were found to be in violation of GMC norms and posed risks to safety and orderly urban management.

Following these observations, the GMC informed that it would initiate strict action and necessary enforcement measures against the violators to ensure cleanliness, legality and public order in the ward.

The GMC appealed to all traders, shop owners and citizens to adhere to civic norms, dispose of waste responsibly and comply with licensing regulations. The GMC stressed that collective cooperation is essential to maintaining a clean, disciplined and well-regulated Guwahati.

Also read: Guwahati Parking Fees: GMC's Lack of Enforcement Sparks Outrage