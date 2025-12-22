Guwahati Parking Lots: People Pay Price for Lack of Monitoring, Enforcement by GMC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The alleged unregulated collection of parking fees at several Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) parking lots has emerged as a growing menace for city residents, raising serious concerns over transparency, accountability and civic governance.

According to multiple residents, individuals claiming to represent parking lot leaseholders have been charging arbitrary fees—often higher than the rates fixed by the GMC—without issuing proper money receipts or producing valid lessee orders. Citizens allege that such practices amount to unauthorized collection and harassment of vehicle owners.

The GMC currently has around 50 designated parking lots across Guwahati. Officially, parking for two-wheelers and three-wheelers is free at 43 of these locations. However, the ground reality appears to be starkly different. Ashok Baruah, a city resident, shared his recent experience at a parking lot under the Ganeshguri flyover, where he was allegedly charged Rs 30 for parking his vehicle for just 10 minutes. “No receipt was given, and when I asked, the person could not show any official authorization,” Baruah said.

Echoing similar concerns, another resident said that while paying parking fees in regulated areas is acceptable, violation of rules is not. “At parking lots in Six Mile, Maligaon and Bhangagarh, the collection agents could neither provide a proper money receipt nor show a copy of the lessee order. What is more alarming is that they charge different amounts from different vehicle owners for parking for the same duration,” the resident alleged.

GMC sources, however, clarified that nearly 40 out of more than 50 designated parking lots in the city have been made free for two-wheelers and three-wheelers as part of efforts to reduce congestion and ease public inconvenience. Officials maintained that any unauthorized collection violates GMC norms and should be reported.

Apart from illegal fee collection, residents have also raised concerns about poor infrastructure and the management of parking facilities. The multi-level automated parking system at Fancy Bazar, installed in 2021 with much promise, reportedly suffers from frequent mechanical failures. As a result, most of its levels remain unusable, defeating the purpose of easing parking woes in one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs.

Adding to public dissatisfaction are defaced and poorly maintained GMC parking fee banners installed at several locations. Faded or unreadable banners have made it difficult for citizens to know the officially prescribed rates, creating scope for exploitation.

Residents are now demanding stricter monitoring, clear signage, functional infrastructure and swift action against unauthorized collectors to restore public trust and ensure fair parking practices across Guwahati.

