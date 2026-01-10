Guwahati Municipal Corporation to organize Three Bhogali Melas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Magh Bihu just days away, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will organize three Bhogali Melas in different parts of the city from January 10 to 12 to celebrate the festive spirit and promote local food culture. The melas will be held at Ganeshpara Field, Dispur Supermarket (GMC Office Field), and Motghoria Field. The three-day fairs aim to provide a platform for local self-help groups (SHGs) to sell traditional Bhogali food items, including various forms of jolpan and other seasonal delicacies. GMC officials said space has been allotted to SHGs to showcase and sell their products, enabling them to earn additional income ahead of the festival. The Bhogali Melas are expected to attract large numbers of families looking to purchase seasonal food items and festive essentials ahead of Bhogali Bihu, which will be celebrated on January 14 and 15.

