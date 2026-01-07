Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 to be held in Tezpur from January 9

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As per information received from the District Mission Management Unit (DMMU), Sonitpur, the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) under the Department of Panchayat & Rural Development, Government of Assam, will organize Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 at the Collegiate Field, Tezpur, from January 9 to January 11, 2026.

The mela aims to provide a dedicated marketing platform to Self Help Group (SHG) members of Sonitpur district, enabling them to showcase and sell their products ahead of the Magh Bihu festivities. Around 30 stalls will be set up during the three-day event, displaying a wide range of SHG-produced goods, traditional items, and rural livelihood products.

Asomi Bhogali Mela 2026 seeks to promote rural entrepreneurship, empower women-led SHGs, and encourage the public to support locally-made products, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the rural economy.

