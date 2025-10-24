Guwahati Municipal Corporation Turns Diwali Waste into Elephant Feast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a heart-warming post-Diwali gesture, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has found a creative and compassionate way to turn festive leftovers into a feast for elephants. Instead of allowing unsold banana trees to go to waste, the GMC transformed them into a wholesome treat for the gentle giants of the Assam State Zoo and Garbhanga Reserve Forest.

Following the Diwali celebrations, the GMC teamed up with local residents and vendors to collect unused and unsold banana trees from across the city. The collected trees were carefully segregated, cleaned, and loaded onto trucks to ensure they were completely safe for the elephants.

An official involved in the drive said, “Each tree was checked multiple times to make sure it contained no harmful or toxic substances. We wanted to ensure the elephants enjoyed their treat safely.”

The initiative, shared by the GMC on social media with the message “Our elephants deserve a Diwali treat too,” has earned widespread appreciation from citizens for blending waste management with animal welfare.

By converting festive organic waste into nutritious food for elephants, the GMC has set an example of eco-friendly innovation and sustainable celebration. The effort not only prevented organic waste from piling up in landfills but also underscored the importance of extending festive kindness beyond human boundaries.

Also read: Guwahati Diwali Noise Lower Than Last Year