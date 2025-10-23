Guwahati: Noise in city during Diwali lower than last year

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A comparison conducted at three locations in Guwahati before and during Diwali this year has revealed that the average ambient noise level of Ganeshguri and Rehabari was lower compared to that of 2024. However, the average ambient noise level of Panbazar is a bit higher than that of 2024 on the second day of Diwali.

However, these average noise levels in Guwahati locations are much higher than their respective permissible levels. Between 6 am and 10 pm, the standard ambient noise level at industrial zones is 75 Leg dB(A) (equivalent continuous sound level, A-weighted, in decibels), 65 Leg dB(A) in commercial zones, 55 Leg dB(A) in residential zones, and 50 Leg dB(A) in silence zones.

From 10 pm to 6 am, the standard ambient noise level at industrial zones is 70 Leg dB(A), 55 Leg dB(A) in commercial zones, 45 Leg dB(A) in residential zones, and 40 Leg dB(A) in silence zones.

However, during Diwali on October 20 and 21, the ambient noise level at the Ganeshguri commercial area was 63 and 62 Leg dB (A) against 72 and 71 Leg dB (A) last year; 66 and 68 Leg dB (A) at the Rehabari residential zone against 72 and 68 Leg dB (A) last year; and 76 and 74 Leg dB (A) at the Panbazar silence zone against 78 and 73 Leg dB (A) last year.

