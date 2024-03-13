Guwahati Municipal Corporation unveils multiple projects in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken a significant stride towards improving civic amenities with the inauguration of various projects, which included public toilets, crematoriums and burial grounds, community halls, and waste management facilities in the city. To improve waste management in the city, GMC inaugurated a material recovery facility at Adabari.

The virtual inauguration-cum-foundation stone-laying ceremony was graced by Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; Mrigen Sarania, Mayor; Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam; DoHUA; and M.N. Dahal, Commissioner, GMC, amongst others.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), GMC constructed public toilets across each ward, utilising funds from the 15th Finance Commission. In the second phase, 17 public toilets were inaugurated on Tuesday, totaling an estimated value of Rs. 3,36,94,850. These facilities, equipped with a continuous water supply and soon to be maintained by specialized third parties, aim to improve sanitation accessibility in the city. Also, responding to the need for adequate cremation and burial grounds, GMC has initiated construction and renovation projects for 29 locations across the city under the SOPD fund. In the second phase, six cremation and burial grounds were inaugurated with amenities such as water supply, rest houses, and cremation platforms. The total value of these facilities amounts to Rs. 1,18,92,300.

Along with these, nine community halls were inaugurated, the total value of which is Rs. 1,78,38,450. To enhance scientific waste management practices, the inauguration of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Adabari signifies a crucial step towards collecting, segregating, and recovering dry waste, notably plastic. Boasting a total capacity of 5 TPD, expandable to 10 TPD, this facility, constructed with generous support from HDFC Bank and the Centre for Environment Education, promotes the fundamental principles of reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle.

To enhance waste management practices within the city, GMC has laid the foundation stone for the Six Mile-Purabi Dairy Refuse Transfer Station-cum-Material Recovery Facility (RTS-cum-MRF). This initiative will significantly augment waste management capabilities, offering a total waste handling capacity of 25 TPD and 10 TPD MRF. At an estimated cost of Rs. 7.68 crore, the facility is poised to reduce the carbon footprint, mitigate the risk of garbage spillage during transportation, and elevate recycling efforts.

Additionally, in a proactive move towards fostering an inclusive and efficient bus transport system, GMC has officially announced the construction of 45 bus queue shelters along major roads. These well-equipped shelters, developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an approximate cost of Rs. 7 lakh, are poised to elevate the overall bus transit experience for citizens. The total construction cost for this transformative initiative is estimated at Rs 3.15 crore.

