Guwahati Municipal Corporation Unveils Theme Song on City's Development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched its official theme song, celebrating the city's transformation and highlighting the civic body's efforts towards urban development, improved public services and sustainable growth.

The newly launched theme song reflects Guwahati's journey of progress over the years and showcases various initiatives undertaken by GMC to enhance the quality of life of residents. The song highlights key areas of development, including infrastructure improvement, sanitation, road connectivity, drainage systems, public service delivery, city beautification and other civic projects implemented across the city.

According to GMC, the theme song has been conceptualised as a medium to connect with citizens and create greater awareness of the developmental activities being carried out in different parts of Guwahati. It also aims to foster a sense of civic responsibility among residents and encourage public participation in maintaining a clean, accessible and environmentally sustainable city.

Officials said the song represents the aspirations of Guwahati and its people while portraying the city's evolution into a modern, well-planned and citizen-friendly urban centre. They noted that the initiative aligns with GMC's broader vision of strengthening community engagement and promoting public involvement in the city's growth and development.

The civic body expressed hope that the theme song would resonate with residents and inspire greater collective participation in building a cleaner, greener and more progressive Guwahati. The launch of the official theme song marks another step in GMC's efforts to communicate its developmental vision and showcase the transformation taking place across Assam's largest city.

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