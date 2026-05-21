Guwahati Municipal Corporation urges Businessmen to Obtain Trade Licences

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the importance of trade licences for all commercial establishments, including small shops and roadside stalls, as part of its efforts to strengthen civic regulation and urban management in the city.

Through a "Myth vs Fact" awareness poster circulated by the civic body, the corporation clarified a common misconception that only large commercial buildings require trade licences. The campaign stressed that small businesses, food outlets, tailoring shops, grocery stores and other commercial establishments may also require valid trade licences under municipal regulations.

"Big shop or small stall, rules matter for all. Being compliant helps create a safer and better-regulated city for everyone," the civic body stated in its awareness message. A senior GMC official said the initiative had been launched to encourage business owners to comply with municipal norms and avoid legal complications in the future.

"Many small business owners are still unaware that trade licences are mandatory for several categories of commercial activities. The objective of this campaign is to spread awareness and ensure that all establishments operate within the framework of civic regulations," the official said.

The official further added that proper licensing helps authorities maintain hygiene standards, regulate commercial activities and ensure public safety across the city. According to GMC sources, the awareness drive will continue through social media outreach, public notices and field-level communication in different parts of Guwahati in the coming weeks.

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