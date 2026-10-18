Guwahati Municipal Corporation warns Cesspool Operators over illegal Dumping

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has warned citizens, sanitation service providers and cesspool vehicle operators against the illegal disposal of faecal sludge, septage and other harmful substances, stating that violators will face a spot fine of Rs 2,000.

The civic body has urged all concerned to ensure the safe and authorised disposal of faecal sludge and septage to prevent risks to public health, environmental safety and urban sanitation.

The GMC said the illegal disposal of faecal sludge and other harmful substances could pose serious health and environmental hazards while undermining efforts to maintain proper sanitation in the city. It stressed the need for responsible practices by sanitation service providers and cesspool vehicle operators to ensure that waste is disposed of only at authorised locations.

The corporation has also called on citizens to cooperate in preventing improper disposal and ensure that sanitation-related activities are carried out in accordance with authorised procedures.

The Rs 2,000 spot fine is intended to discourage illegal disposal and reinforce accountability among those involved in handling and transporting faecal sludge and septage.

The GMC reiterated that safe waste disposal is essential to protecting public health, preventing environmental contamination and maintaining hygienic conditions across Guwahati.

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