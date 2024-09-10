Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s Crackdown on Footpath Blockages

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed penalties on several commercial establishments and eateries in Bishnupur, Ward 19, on Monday for unauthorized blockage of footpaths.

A total of four penalties were imposed in Bishnupur, with fines ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,500 for various offences, including footpath blockage with a fine of Rs. 1,000, footpath blockage by materials of the shop with a fine of Rs. 2,000, footpath blockage by materials of a hotel with a fine of Rs. 2500, and for unauthorized shops, Rs. 2000 has been fined.

The GMC has warned business owners that blocking footpaths is a punishable offence and will not be tolerated. The corporation has urged all business owners to ensure that public pathways remain clear and unobstructed to avoid penalties and inconvenience to the public. Business owners have been advised to take immediate action to clear any obstructions and ensure compliance with the rules. Failure to do so will result in further action, including fines and legal proceedings.

