Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s efforts with Delhi NGO to tackle street vending chaos failed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To address the growing issue of street vending chaos in the city, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) announced the identification of 81 designated street vending zones. This initiative, aimed at regulating and organizing street vendors, was a collaborative effort with a Delhi-based NGO commissioned to conduct a comprehensive survey of the existing vendors.

However, GMC officials expressed disappointment as the Delhi-based NGO failed to complete the survey on time, citing various reasons for the delay. The urgency of the situation is exacerbated by the daily emergence of new vendors in the city, making it crucial to categorize and regulate their activities through a comprehensive survey.

There is a necessity for a detailed survey to effectively implement the Assam Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2020. This aims to provide vendors with proper licences and business amenities, ensuring a more structured and organised street vending system in Guwahati.

The survey, which was done in 2015, is set to include vendors who have availed themselves of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) loan scheme. An estimated 28,000 vendors in the city have benefited from the PMSVANidhi Loan, further emphasising the need for an accurate and up-to-date survey to accommodate these beneficiaries.

GMC remains committed to tackling the challenges posed by street vending chaos and is actively working to streamline the process, collaborating with stakeholders to create a more organised and regulated environment for both vendors and the public.

Also Read: 28 vending zones identified for Dibrugarh street vendors