Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s pre-monsoon cleanup faces criticism

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the monsoon season comes closer, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has embarked on a crucial mission to dredge and cleanse the city’s drains in a bid to stave off potential flooding. While lauded by many residents, the initiative has drawn criticism due to the delay in removing accumulated sediment from roadsides, raising concerns about the efficacy of the cleanup efforts.

Residents in various areas, including Rupalipath in Rupnagar, have voiced disappointment over the lingering presence of silt along the roadsides for days after its removal from the drains. This delay, they fear, poses a risk of the sediment being washed back into the drains once the rainy season commences, potentially nullifying the efforts invested in the cleanup.

An official at GMC sought to not fear by assuring the public that the sediment removal process is diligently managed. He explained that it typically takes 48 hours for the silt to dry up, facilitating its easy transportation away from the roadsides. Kakati emphasized that the contractor responsible for the cleanup ensures the prompt removal of the accumulated sediment.

However, conflicting reports emerged from within the GMC itself, revealing underlying challenges in the execution of the cleanup operation. Another official from the GMC acknowledged the shortage of workers tasked with clearing out the silt from roadsides across all six zones of the city. This admission underscores the logistical hurdles hindering the timely completion of the cleanup process.

Despite the assurance that the de-siltation work is underway in all zones, concerns persist regarding the potential repercussions of the delayed sediment removal. The GMC official conceded that if the silt were to find its way back into the drains due to the prolonged presence along the roadsides, the entire cleanup effort might necessitate a redo, further exacerbating the strain on resources and time.

Residents in Kahiipara expressed the broader sentiment of frustration, highlighting the days-long presence of silt along their streets without subsequent removal. Their concerns mirror those of residents in other areas of Guwahati, underscoring the urgency for the GMC to address the logistical challenges impeding the timely completion of the cleanup process.

As the city braces itself for the imminent monsoon season, the effectiveness of the GMC’s pre-monsoon cleanup efforts hangs in the balance. With criticisms mounting over delayed sediment removal and concerns over potential flooding persisting, the municipal corporation faces mounting pressure to rectify the logistical shortcomings and ensure a thorough and timely cleanup operation across the city.

Also Read: GMC conducts a door-to-door campaign in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)