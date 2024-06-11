Guwahati Municipality Corporation evicts earthenware sellers under Nilachal flyover

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation carried out an eviction drive under the Nilachal flyover of the city to remove the sellers of a variety of earthenware calling it a bid to ensure a cleaner and more organised space for the community.

The sellers however raised the question as to why such an initiative was undertaken and where will they sell their products. They also demanded that GMC provide them with a permanent space to set up shop.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation evicts vendors at Ganeshguri (sentinelassam.com)