Guwahati Municipality Corporation undertakes fogging in city

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation has finally initiated fogging operations in a few localities of the city. "Making strides towards a mosquito-free city, GMC is diligently fumigating and trying to curb mosquito populations. Together, let's continue striving for a healthier, mosquito-free environment," GMC shared over social media. But these operations are far from enough in the city, which has seen a massive mosquito outbreak in recent times. And with the recent rains in the city, triggering water logging at multiple locations, the mosquito menace has hardly come under control. This also increases the risk of vector-borne diseases among the citizens of the city if it is not controlled urgently.

