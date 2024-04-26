Guwahati Municipality Corporation warns against littering in public places

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipality Corporation has shared a post on social media warning citizens against littering public places. This idea of penalising people for littering the city was welcomed by many.

“Guess who will be penalised if found littering in public places. Look between Y and I on your keyboard,” mentioned the post.

While a businessman named Nakib Saikia welcomed this initiative and mentioned, “Good step, and request to take action against drugs, alcohol, and dendrite addiction at No. 2 Railway Gate No. Railway Gate No. 3, open market, risk for citizen also, Guwahati.”, others pointed out to garbage generated by street vendors. Other citizens demanded that GMC take appropriate steps to control the mosquito menace in the city as well as ensure that the garbage from the drains is removed on the same day.

