Guwahati: Mysterious death of woman in front of GMCH sparks sensation

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The death of Pompy Baruah in front of the emergency ward of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday has created a sensational situation in the city.

Police have alleged that the incident is a case of drug overdose, while family members suspect it to be murder.

Meanwhile, Paltan Bazar Police arrested Imran Ali alias Muktar Ali, and during interrogation, several crucial details emerged from his mobile phone. According to police sources, the data indicates the supply of young women to multiple luxury hotels in Guwahati.

Investigations further revealed that Pompy had spent Saturday night at a rehab centre in Hengrabari. On Sunday morning, she was supposed to return to her hometown in Nagaon. However, how she ended up in a rented house in Islampur remains a key question for the police.

Moreover, the identity of the person with whom she allegedly consumed drugs is yet to be established.

