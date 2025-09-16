Guwahati: Mystery shrouds death of youth in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A person, Dhiraj Deka, was found dead inside the car (AS 01RC 7579) of an agency he was working for on Sunday night. The car was parked in the parking area of the Guwahati Railway Station. The deceased, Dhiraj Deka (28), a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, had been staying in Guwahati’s Downtown area, where he worked as a driver for a travel agency.According to his relatives, Dhiraj went out on Sunday morning to drop off a client of the travel agency. He, however, didn’t come back home and has stayed out of contact with his relatives since then. When every effort to contact him through mobile phone proved futile, his brother and relatives called the travel agency, who in turn traced the location of the vehicle. The GPS of the car showed that it was parked at the Guwahati Railway Station parking area. When relatives rushed to the location, they found Dhiraj dead in the car. Mysteriously, one of the doors of the car was open when it was recovered, and there was no mobile phone of Dhiraj at the location.

Also Read: Mystery shrouds death of couple and their only son