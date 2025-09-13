Mystery shrouds death of couple and their only son, police suspect murder-suicide

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The sensational death of a couple and their only son in Narikoli near Sipajhar in Darrang district, which came to light on Thursday, has become shrouded in mystery. The police initiated an investigation suspecting it to be a murder case, but the true details of the incident have not yet come to light. On Friday morning, a blood-stained machete, a mobile phone, and a pair of sandals were recovered from the roof of the house. The phone is suspected to belong to one of the deceased, Lat Mandal Deepak Nath.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police now suspect that Lat Mandal Deepak Nath killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Bloodstains were clearly visible on Deepak Nath’s hands. His body was found lying in the courtyard of the house while the bodies of his wife, Pratima Nath (40 years), and son, Dhritiraj Nath (13 years), were recovered from the bedroom. Both the wife and son had multiple stab wounds on their bodies. The investigating police team suspects that the wife and son were stabbed to death while they were asleep. Although it is assumed that the murders took place during the day, the police are awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports for confirmation.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that Lat Mandal Deepak Nath was involved in significant financial transactions with many individuals. It is suspected that he killed his wife and son before taking the extreme step due to these financial dealings. There were also reports of domestic discord with his wife.

