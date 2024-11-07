Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Death On Railway Tracks, Body Found With Neck Injury

GUWAHATI: An unidentified body was found on the railway tracks in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area, prompting a probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death.
The deceased body was found lying on the tracks with visible injury marks on the neck, raising serious suspicions regarding the way in which the death occurred.
Besides the likelihood of a potential accident, this discovery has also opened possible angles of a foul play.
Residents immediately informed the railway police after discovering the lifeless body, leading to immediate action. The railway police launched a thorough investigation after arriving at the spot.
The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been determined till the time of the filing of this report.
The incident has sparked concerns about safety and security in the area, especially considering the perplexing circumstances surrounding the death.
As authorities investigate the cause of death, residents are left wondering about the situation leading up to this tragic discovery.
The region has witnessed similar cases, including the discovery of an unidentified youth’s body on the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati double railway track in Chirang.
Another incident involved the tragic loss of an Assam Engineering College student, Barnil Kalita, who died after being hit by a train near the Tetelia rail gate.
According to an investigation, authorities will work to piece together the events surrounding this mysterious death, providing answers for the family and affected community.
ALSO READ: Assam: Petition Filed Against Alleged Establishment Of Industrial Zone In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
ALSO WATCH: