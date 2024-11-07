Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Death On Railway Tracks, Body Found With Neck Injury

GUWAHATI: An unidentified body was found on the railway tracks in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan area, prompting a probe into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased body was found lying on the tracks with visible injury marks on the neck, raising serious suspicions regarding the way in which the death occurred.

Besides the likelihood of a potential accident, this discovery has also opened possible angles of a foul play.

Residents immediately informed the railway police after discovering the lifeless body, leading to immediate action. The railway police launched a thorough investigation after arriving at the spot.