Assam: Petition Filed Against Alleged Establishment Of Industrial Zone In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: A petition was filed in the National Green Tribunal against the creation of an industrial zone by industrialist Dilip Chetry in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The petition has complained about the setting up of a brick kiln using coal as a fuel. It has also raised serious concerns regarding the alleged attempt to establish cement factories and stone quarries in the eco-sensitive area located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam's Morigaon district.

It is worth noting that the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary comprises of two blocks and boasts of a rich biodiversity with more than 103 one horned Rhinos, 300 Indian Buffaloes, Deers, Pangolins, Wild boars etc, besides migratory birds.