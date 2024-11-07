Assam: Petition Filed Against Alleged Establishment Of Industrial Zone In Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: A petition was filed in the National Green Tribunal against the creation of an industrial zone by industrialist Dilip Chetry in Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.
The petition has complained about the setting up of a brick kiln using coal as a fuel. It has also raised serious concerns regarding the alleged attempt to establish cement factories and stone quarries in the eco-sensitive area located on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam's Morigaon district.
It is worth noting that the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary comprises of two blocks and boasts of a rich biodiversity with more than 103 one horned Rhinos, 300 Indian Buffaloes, Deers, Pangolins, Wild boars etc, besides migratory birds.
The Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Range found the Brick Kiln to be located at Sativeti area which is surrounded by paddy fields and is situated about 500 meters away from the boundary of Rajamayog hill point of the Wildlife Sanctuary and falls within the proposed eco-sensitive zone of protected areas.
The aforementioned area has been declared as wildlife sanctuary by the Government of Assam's notification dated 17.03.1998.
The Divisional Forest Officer had urged the Chairman of the Assam State Pollution Control Board to take appropriate action in the matter.
