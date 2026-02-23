Guwahati: Mystery shrouds murder of APDCL employee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Mystery shrouded the murder of a person in the ASEB Colony in the Narengi area of the city. The incident took place in a Type-V residential building within the colony. Police identified the victim as Sachin Das (42), an employee of the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL). Police suspect that the murder may have been linked to an alleged extramarital affair. Police recovered a blood-stained piece of cloth from beneath the building where the incident occurred. Officials from Noonmati Police Station reached the scene and initiated an investigation. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife claimed that her husband died after he fell in the bathroom. Following the incident, a forensic team and CID officials reached the spot and began investigating the matter.

Also read: Abhi-Neel murder case: Next hearing from Feb 24-27