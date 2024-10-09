Assam: Pragjyotish College Students’ Union Election 2024-25 Results Announced

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Pragjyotish College Students’ Union Election results for 2024–2025 have been released, and prominent posts were won by the candidates. A significant change occurred in this year’s election as, for the first time in the college’s history, candidates from the same student organization were elected to the posts of President, General Secretary, and Assistant General Secretary (Open).

Three members of the same group were elected: Ritik Kalita as Assistant General Secretary (Open), Bhargab Rajbongshi as General Secretary, and Altaf Hussain as President, all of the ABVP.

While Lobsang Choikey emerged victorious in the race for Assistant General Secretary (Girls), the Vice President post went uncontested to Jarimin Narzary of the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP). Tenzin Tsewang for Secretary of General Sports, Uditya Deka for Secretary of Cricket, Pingkal Chetry for Secretary of Social Service, Gyan Deep Sharma for Secretary of Debate and Symposium, Epshita Baruah for Secretary of Culture, and Anush Mahato for Secretary of the Gymnasium were among the other candidates who won their elections uncontested.

Additional achievements include Ridika Rongpharpi serving as the Girls’ Common Room Secretary, Manash Jyoti Nath as the Boys’ Common Room Secretary, Partha Jit Talukdar as the College Magazine Editor, and Bithorai Baro as Minor Games Secretary.

Also Read: Assam: Pragjyotish College Celebrates 71st Foundation Day in Guwahati City (sentinelassam.com)