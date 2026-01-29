Guwahati: NABARD Holds Workshop on MPACS Development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: NABARD, Assam Regional Office organized a state-level workshop on the development of Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPACS) for Resource Support Agencies and Resource Persons at its Guwahati office on Wednesday.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the institutional and entrepreneurial capacities of newly formed MPACS and improve field-level coordination across districts. Chief General Manager Loken Das delivered the welcome address, while Registrar of Cooperative Societies Narayan Konwar underscored the role of cooperatives in promoting entrepreneurship and rural economic development. Officials from NABARD, the Registrar’s office, the Institute of Cooperative Management and the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank discussed governance, business planning and procedures for initiating credit operations. NABARD reiterated its commitment to supporting the cooperative sector through capacity building and institutional development, highlighting the importance of empowered MPACS for Assam’s rural economy.

Also read: NABARD CGM lays foundation stone for fish waste processing project