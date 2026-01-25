NAGAON: NABARD CGM lays foundation stone for fish waste processing project

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: CGM, NABARD, Loken Das laid the foundation stone for the first-of-its-kind NABARD project in the State of Assam on "Setting up of a processing facility for transformation of fish waste into liquid fertilizer, fish oil and organic manure" at the College of Fisheries, Raha.

The Director of Research, Dr. Probodh Borah, Dean of the College of Fisheries Dr. Pradip Ch. Bhuyan, DDM, NABARD, Rajendar Perna, along with Professors and Associate Professors, were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the CGM, NABARD, stated that Nagaon, being the largest district in Assam in terms of fish and fish seed production, the waste-to-wealth project would definitely result in the conversion of huge quantities of fish waste into usable fish oil, liquid fertilizer and organic manure. Thereafter, the CGM and the DDM, NABARD, handed over another sanction letter to the College of Fisheries for the "Creation of a model village for fish seed raising of indigenous fishes."

The Director of Research (Fisheries), Government of Assam, and the Dean of the College of Fisheries also addressed the participants and extended their sincere gratitude to NABARD for funding both the projects. They expressed that such developmental initiatives, with the support of NABARD, would have a far-reaching positive impact on youth, fish farmers and consumers.

During the day, the CGM, NABARD, visited and interacted with the heads and senior officials of various line departments. The locations included the NIDA project at Jongal Balahu Archaeological Site, DDM Office, Office of the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, The Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd., RCC bridge constructed under RIDF-XXIV at Uttar Simaluguri, Farm Machinery Training Block at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and AAU Zonal Research Station, among others. During these visits, he also inaugurated a low-cost shade-net nursery house at the KVK.

During his visit to the Office of the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, the CGM, NABARD, interacted with the DRCS, ARCSs, SRCSs, Supervising Officers, Auditors and Secretaries of selected GPSS, and appreciated that against the target of 42 GPSS under the PACS Computerisation Project, a total of 34 GPSS (the highest in Assam) have achieved the status of 'e-PACS Only', with four other GPSS attaining 'e-PACS Only Ready' status. He suggested that the team of officials ensure 'Day-End' operations on a daily basis.

At AAU-ZRS, the CGM, NABARD, interacted with the Chief Scientist, Principal Scientist and students of the recently introduced Diploma in Agriculture (Batch-I), and subsequently handed over the sanction letter for the "Establishment of a Bio-Control Laboratory for the production of bio-control agents for the management of insect pests."

Also Read: NABARD inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav: North-East 2025 in Guwahati