Guwahati Narcotics Bust: 3 Arrested, 280 Grams of Heroin Seized

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off, police got information about a narcotics delivery to the Rani OP area, allegedly by Dharapur-based peddlers.

The drugs were to be brought in a Hyundai Eon vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 JC 0908.

Based on the input, police tried to intercept the vehicle in Rani area of Palashbari Police Station. However, sensing the police presence, the suspects ran towards Dharapur.

After a brief chase, the peddlers were traced down to one Dhon Ali's house at Mojuli under Azara Police Station.

A further search recovered 20 soap boxes containing heroin weighing approximately 280 grams. In addition, several heroin-filled vials were seized from the premises.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the operations: Habibur Ali and Rekibul Ali, residents of Dharapur Mojuli, and Nasiur Rahman of Garigaon.

Police case proceedings are on as investigation continues.

In an earlier operation, a special operation team of Biswanath Police raided and seized a huge quantity of ganja and arrested two suspected smugglers of the narcotic substance.

Two youths on a scooty bearing registration number AS 27 G 4415, while smuggling ganja from Majbat to Biswanath, were arrested near Sadaru Tea Estate in Biswanath. On spotting the special operations team, the smugglers of ganja abandoned their scooty and fled into the tea garden.

But the police team chased them and arrested both the smugglers. The two ganja smugglers were identified as Asif Khan and Shakir Ali. The police have detained both the ganja smugglers and recovered around eight kg ganja from their possession.

The seized Yaba tablets were part of a big consignment and constituted the third major narcotics seizure by law enforcement agencies in Assam in recent times. Earlier, in what was another major success for the fight against narcotics in Assam, law enforcement agencies seized a huge consignment of Yaba tablets during a joint raid in Silchar on Thursday night. The operation, carried out following specific inputs from military and Assam Rifles sources, led to the interception of a motorcycle and the arrest of one person involved in the smuggling of the contraband.