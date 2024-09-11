Arunachal Tragedy: Truck Plunges into Canal in Changlang, Leaving 3 Dead

ITANAGAR: A road accident occurred on September 11 at Manmau Road in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, where three people, including a truck driver, died.

According to local information, one truck bearing registration number 04 D 4827, which carried bricks, lost control and veered into the roadside, falling into a deep canal.

The fall was critical, and the truck was quite seriously damaged when it fell into the water. Rescue teams came as soon as possible but unfortunately could not save the victims. The victims of the accident are identified as the driver who drove the truck and two laborers who traveled with him. None of their names has been released yet because their relatives are needed to be informed.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known, with preliminary reports pointing to possible vehicle control failure or poor road conditions.

Local police and district officials have launched an investigation into the incident. The authorities have also pledged support for the families of the victims and will work on ensuring that such accidents are avoided in the future.

The incessant rain that lashed Tawang on Saturday caused massive land erosion which damaged the potable-drinking water supply in the major township area of the district headquarters. The water supply to Tawang township and its surroundings, such as Lemberdung, Changprong, Nyukmadung, and others was disrupted owing to major damage to the drop inlet headwork about 2 km ahead of Bramadungchung Ani Gonpa.

According to PHE Assistant Engineer, Doge Kamduk, damage was caused by heavy land erosion early this morning between 4am subsequent to heavy rainfall the previous evening.

The ongoing erosion, just near the concrete vertical bund at the PTSO site, has washed away the drop inlet and the diversion structure that was supplying water to Tawang township and its surrounding villages. It has also disrupted the essential services of the Teli Field Hospital.