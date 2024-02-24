Guwahati: National Health Mission Assam aims at health services for unreached

Guwahati: Under the guidance of Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Government of Assam, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr M S Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, National Health Mission Assam and Najeeb Hazarika, Program Director, Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute at the NHM State HQ for Sanjeevani - Village Health Outreach Program services in Assam on Friday.

Through this program, the State Health Department aims at early identification of diseases through health screening and referral, follow-up, and free medicines for effective management of lifestyle and non-communicable diseases (Diabetes, Hypertension), chronic diseases (TB, Asthma) along with ANC and Minor ailments under the aegis of National Health Programs in the districts of Assam through Mobile Medical Units & dedicated Health Teams at pre-defined locations.

Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury - Executive Director, NHM, Assam, Pritam Kumar Das, Zonal Administrative Officer, Jayanta Dutta, Zonal Administrative Officer, Dr Dipjyoti Deka - SPM, NHM, Dr Rahul Kumar Sarmah, SPO NCD, NHM and officials from Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute attended the event.

