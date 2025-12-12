Guwahati: National Science Centre opens Tilted Dome Theatre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Science Centre (NSC), Guwahati, inaugurated its indigenously built Tilted Dome Theatre on December 10, enhancing experiential science education in the Northeast.

The ceremony, held at NSC Guwahati, was presided over by Minister Keshab Mahanta, who formally opened the facility and praised the centre’s innovative approach since its establishment in 1994. Dr Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of the Assam Pollution Control Board, and Dr Jaideep Baruah, Director of Assam Science & Technology, also attended as Guest of Honour and Special Invitee, respectively.

The theatre accommodates up to 50 visitors and screened the documentary “VOYAGER: The Never-Ending Journey” in English, Hindi, and Assamese, offering an immersive experience of space and science.

NSC Guwahati aims to inspire curiosity, exploration, and a deeper appreciation of the universe through the new facility.

