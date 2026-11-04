Guwahati: National silk technical seminar focuses on women, youth in sericulture

GUWAHATI: The Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), Jorhat, organised the National Official Language Silk Technical Seminar 2026 at NEDFi House Auditorium in Guwahati, focusing on the role of women and youth in transforming the sericulture ecosystem.

The one-day seminar brought together scientists, policymakers, sericulture officials and rural stakeholders from across the country. Central Silk Board (CSB) Member Secretary P Shivakumar, who attended as chief guest, stressed the need to empower women and rural youth through scientific interventions, climate-resilient seed production and entrepreneurship. Director of CMER&TI Kartik Neog welcomed the delegates, while other speakers included CSB Joint Secretary (Technical) Naresh Babu N, Official Language Department Deputy Director Rajiv Kumar Nayak, Assam Sericulture Director Lakhimi Dutta and Indian Institute of Handloom Technology Director Jitendra Tak.

The seminar featured discussions on host plant management, silkworm disease control, tribal empowerment, skill development, silk-based value addition and scientific communication in Hindi and regional languages. A Hindi compendium, sericulture glossary, seminar souvenir and information materials were also released.

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