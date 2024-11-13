Guwahati: Nationwide digital life certificate campaign 3.0 held in city

Guwahati: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has launched the month-long Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 3.0 from November 1 to November 30. The campaign spans over 800 cities and districts, embodying a “Whole of Government” approach by bringing together multiple stakeholders, stated a press release.

This year, extensive camps have been organized in approximately 25 cities and towns across Assam, including Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Nalbari, among others. Nalbari camps have been organized by India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) at more than 200 branch post offices like Mugkuchi BO, Suradi BO, Barazara BO, Lakhopur BO, Bori BO, Barajal BO, etc. In Nalbari town, camps have been organized at the head post office, Chowkbazar sub post office, and Milanpur sub post office. Dilip Kumar Sahu, Under Secretary, DoPPW, visited these camps today to guide the pensioners about face authentication technology for submission of life certificates. With extensive publicity and logistical support, these camps have seen great success, making the DLC process more accessible for local pensioners.

The 2024 campaign, organized in collaboration with banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners’ associations, UIDAI, MeitY, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Railways, and DoT, aims to ensure that pensioners, especially super seniors and incapacitated individuals, can easily submit their life certificates. Camps have been set up nationwide, and staff equipped with smartphones will assist pensioners in branches.

