Assam to Host Digital Life Certificate Camps in 25 Cities for Pensioners Using Face Authentication Technology

GUWAHATI: Assam is to host life certificate camps across 25 cities and towns for pensioners as part of the nationwide campaign.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is conducting the nationwide digital life certificate campaign to streamline the life certificate submission process for pensioners using face authentication technology. This Aadhaar-based method allows pensioners to submit certificates conveniently via smart phones. Earlier, pensioners were required to visit pension disbursing authorities to submit their life certificates, which pose difficulties for elderly individuals.

In Assam, around 25 cities and towns will host DCL (Digital Life Certificate) camps, including Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Nalbari. In Guwahati, SBI will set up camps at branches such as Maligaon, Dispur, New Guwahati, Guwahati Main, and GMC. DoPPW undersecretary Dilip Kumar Sahu will visit these camps on November 11 to guide pensioners on face authentication technology.

In Nalbari, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will conduct camps at over 200 branches of post offices, where Sahu will visit on November 12. UIDAI will support these efforts by assisting in updating pensioners’ Aadhaar records and resolving technical issues in DLC generation.

